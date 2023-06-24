Suspected cyanide killer ‘Am’ aborts dead baby
Suspected serial cyanide killer Sararat “Am” Rangsiwuthaporn has aborted her baby due to pregnancy toxicity, the Department of Corrections said on Friday.
The department's director-general, Ayut Sinthopphan, explained that Sararat was sent to the Police General Hospital in Bangkok on Wednesday after officials at the Central Women's Correctional Institution failed to detect her baby's heartbeat.
Medical staff performed the abortion as the baby had died due to pregnancy toxicity, he said.
Ayut said Sararat was sent on Friday to the Corrections Hospital for observation.
He said Sararat's overall health is good though she was a bit exhausted after abortion, adding that the medical staff are taking care of the suspect closely.
He also confirmed that the Department of Corrections is treating all prisoners in line with the standard operation procedures and human rights principles.
Sararat has been charged with murdering 15 people using cyanide in a killing spree that spanned seven provinces – Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Kanchanaburi, Phetchaburi, Ratchaburi, Udon Thani and Mukdahan.
Sararat was arrested on April 25 following the death of Siriporn “Koy” Khanwong, 32, a resident of Kanchanburi. Tests showed Siriporn had died of cyanide poisoning.
Her death led to police investigations and complaints that Sararat may have been responsible for the deaths of 14 other people.
Most of the alleged victims owed money to Sararat. Police say all 15 alleged victims were either with Sararat or consumed food, drinks or herbs she gave them, just before they died.
She faces the death penalty for premeditated murder, but she may be spared capital punishment because she has reportedly been diagnosed with a mental disorder and was pregnant.