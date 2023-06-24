Suspected cyanide killer ‘Am’ aborts dead baby

The department's director-general, Ayut Sinthopphan, explained that Sararat was sent to the Police General Hospital in Bangkok on Wednesday after officials at the Central Women's Correctional Institution failed to detect her baby's heartbeat.

Medical staff performed the abortion as the baby had died due to pregnancy toxicity, he said.

Ayut said Sararat was sent on Friday to the Corrections Hospital for observation.

He said Sararat's overall health is good though she was a bit exhausted after abortion, adding that the medical staff are taking care of the suspect closely.

He also confirmed that the Department of Corrections is treating all prisoners in line with the standard operation procedures and human rights principles.