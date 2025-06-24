DSI offers B2m reward for French witness in 2007 Japanese murder case

Description of the French tourist

The DSI provided the following details about the man believed to be a key witness:

He was likely between 35 and 40 years old in 2007, meaning he is now around 53–58 years old.

He was lean, tall (approximately 170–180 cm), with fair skin and an oval face.

He had a shaved head with black or brown hair, dark brown or black eyes, and prominent cheekbones.

Notable facial features included a sharp nose, black eyebrows, and a one-inch-long curved black beard.

He had no tattoos, did not wear earrings, and spoke English with a French accent.

At the time, he was wearing a black t-shirt and black nylon outdoor shorts.

The man reportedly rented a Honda Click motorcycle from Coffee Club in Sukhothai’s Mueang district between 7am and 8am, leaving his passport as collateral.

He was seen possibly travelling with a European woman believed to be his girlfriend. She had blonde hair down to her mid-back, and wore a white tank top and a long ankle-length skirt.

The DSI suspects the Frenchman may have stayed at the Old City Guesthouse or Witoon Guesthouse on Jarod Withi Thong Road in Tambon Muang Kao, and left for Chiang Mai by bus on November 25 or 26, 2007.

Public urged to assist as deadline looms

If the man comes forward and provides information leading to an arrest, he will be entitled to the 2-million-baht reward. The DSI has urged anyone with information about him to contact the agency directly.

T

he case was transferred to the DSI in 2013 and designated a special case, akin to those handled by the FBI. In 2020, Thai authorities announced a breakthrough using advanced DNA testing. They found that DNA recovered from Tomoko’s clothing did not match any Thai males but instead matched East Asian males through an international genetic database.

Statute of limitations ends in 2027

Under Thai law, the statute of limitations for murder is 20 years, meaning Tomoko’s case will expire in November 2027. Her family has petitioned for an extension, arguing that in Japan, murder cases carry no time limit.

Tomoko’s father, Yasuaki Kawashita, has travelled to Thailand almost annually to press for justice. He has met with justice ministers and senior officials, persistently urging authorities to make progress before the legal deadline closes the case for good.