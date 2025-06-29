Fire at tambon administration office in Pattani suspected to be inside job to cover up corruption

Anti-corruption officials suspect that an arson attack on the office of a tambon administrative organisation in Pattani’s Sai Buri district last week may have been an inside job aimed at halting a corruption investigation.

On Wednesday night, a fire engulfed the office building of the Paen Tambon Administrative Organisation (TAO), destroying office equipment, official documents, and vehicles. The blaze swept through the entire building.

An official from the Pattani office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) said the fire may have been deliberately set to destroy evidence related to corruption, and not the work of southern insurgents.