Thailand's revenue collection falls short of target, with 3 departments missing goals by over 55 billion baht

The Ministry of Finance reported on Thursday that government revenue collection for the first 8 months of the fiscal year 2025 (October 2024 to May 2025) totalled 1.7 trillion baht, which is 12.75 billion baht, or 0.7%, lower than the target. However, compared to the same period last year, revenue increased by 28.83 billion baht, or 1.7%.

The shortfall in revenue collection was primarily due to lower-than-expected tax collections from vehicle taxes, corporate income tax, and VAT on imports.

Revenue from the three main tax departments—Revenue Department, Excise Department, and Customs Department—totalled 1.78 trillion baht, falling short of the target by 55.62 billion baht, or 3.0%. The breakdown is as follows:

The Revenue Department collected 7.79 billion baht less than the target, or 0.6%.

The Excise Department collected 41.99 billion baht less, or 10.6%.

The Customs Department collected 5.83 billion baht less, or 7.1%.

The shortfall in corporate income tax collection was partly due to some businesses switching to filing and paying corporate income tax via online platforms, with deadlines for submissions extending into early June 2025.