DDPM warns 20 provinces of possible floods, mudslides from July 6 to 12

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has warned residents in 20 provinces to brace for possible flash flooding and mudslides between Sunday and July 12.

DDPM director-general Passakorn Boonyalak said on Sunday that the department had been monitoring the weather and received information from the Office of National Water Resources indicating possible heavy rainfall from July 6 to 12.

As a result, the DDPM issued a warning urging residents in the following provinces to be cautious of run-offs, flooding, and mudslides during the period:

Four northern provinces: