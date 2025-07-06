DDPM warns 20 provinces of possible floods, mudslides from July 6 to 12

SUNDAY, JULY 06, 2025

DDPM warns 20 provinces of possible flash floods and mudslides from July 6 to 12 due to heavy rain; residents urged to stay alert.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has warned residents in 20 provinces to brace for possible flash flooding and mudslides between Sunday and July 12.

DDPM director-general Passakorn Boonyalak said on Sunday that the department had been monitoring the weather and received information from the Office of National Water Resources indicating possible heavy rainfall from July 6 to 12.

As a result, the DDPM issued a warning urging residents in the following provinces to be cautious of run-offs, flooding, and mudslides during the period:

Four northern provinces:

  • Chiang Rai: Mueang, Mae Sai, Phaya Meng Rai, Wiang Chai, Thoeng, Chiang Khong, Wiang Kaen, and Chiang Saen districts
  • Phayao: Mueang, Dok Kham Tai, Pong, Chiang Kham, and Chiang Muan districts
  • Nan: Mueang, Bo Kluea, Pua, Thung Chang, Phu Phiang, Song Khwae, Chaloem Phra Kiat, Chiang Klang, Tha Wang Pha, and Wiang Sa districts
  • Tak: Tha Song Yang district

Eight northeastern provinces:

  • Loei: Mueang, Na Duang, Dan Sai, Na Haeo, and Pak Chom districts
  • Nong Khai: Mueang, Phon Phisai, and Rattanawapi districts
  • Bueng Kan: Mueang, Seka, Bueng Khong Long, and Pak Khat districts
  • Udon Thani: Mueang, Wang Sam Mo, Phen, Sang Khom, Ban Dung, and Nong Han districts
  • Sakon Nakhon: Akat Amnuai and Sawang Daen Din districts
  • Nakhon Phanom: Si Songkhram and Na Thom districts
  • Yasothon: Mueang and Maha Chana Chai districts
  • Ubon Ratchathani: Khong Chiam, Sirindhorn, Phibun Mangsahan, and Si Mueang Mai districts

DDPM warns 20 provinces of possible floods, mudslides from July 6 to 12

Four eastern provinces:

  • Chonburi: Bang Lamung and Si Racha districts
  • Rayong: Mueang, Ban Khai, Pluak Daeng, and Nikhom Phatthana districts
  • Chanthaburi: Mueang, Khlung, Tha Mai, Na Yai Am, Makham, and Laem Sing districts
  • Trat: Mueang, Khao Saming, Khlong Yai, and Bo Rai districts

Four southern provinces:

  • Surat Thani: Chai Buri, Ban Ta Khun, and Ban Na San districts
  • Ranong: All districts
  • Phang Nga: Khura Buri, Takua Pa, Kapong, and Thai Mueang districts
  • Phuket: All districts
     
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy