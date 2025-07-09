South Korean tourist blames airbag for eight-vehicle pileup in Pattaya

Pattaya police took a South Korean tourist into custody for a blood alcohol test late Tuesday night after a van he was driving caused an eight-vehicle pileup, which he blamed on an airbag.

The tourist, Jun Sung, 25, was unhurt after his white Toyota Alphard collided with eight other vehicles on Jom Tien 2 Road in Pattaya City, Tambon Nong Prue, Chonburi’s Bang Lamung district, at around 11:36 p.m.

The van also struck and knocked down a tree and a road sign on the traffic island.