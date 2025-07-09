South Korean tourist blames airbag for eight-vehicle pileup in Pattaya

Pattaya police took a South Korean tourist into custody for a blood alcohol test late Tuesday night after a van he was driving caused an eight-vehicle pileup, which he blamed on an airbag.
The tourist, Jun Sung, 25, was unhurt after his white Toyota Alphard collided with eight other vehicles on Jom Tien 2 Road in Pattaya City, Tambon Nong Prue, Chonburi’s Bang Lamung district, at around 11:36 p.m.
The van also struck and knocked down a tree and a road sign on the traffic island.
Most of the vehicles involved were damaged or hit on their sides while parked on the roadside, except for one, which was struck at the rear while driving. The impact caused the parked vehicles to be scattered across both sides of the road.
Pratya (surname withheld), 33, told police that he was driving when the Alphard hit his car's rear before colliding with other vehicles.
Jun Sung told police via an interpreter that after his van hit the rear of Pratya’s car, the airbag deployed and struck his face, causing him to lose control of the van, which then hit other vehicles, a tree, and a road sign.
Pol Capt Chainaret Pengkaen, deputy inspector at Pattaya police station, said the tourist appeared to have been driving at high speed and lost control at a curve before hitting the rear of Pratya’s car, causing a chain reaction accident.
Chainaret added that the tourist was taken into custody for a blood alcohol test, and police would assist in mediating damage compensation for the parties involved in the accident.