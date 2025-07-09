Flood risk in five provinces as high tides expected from July 10-15

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) predicts that water levels in the Chao Phraya River, near Chulachomklao Fort and surrounding areas, could rise to around 1.70 – 2.00 metres above mean sea level, approximately 0.30 metres higher than critical flood levels.
The effects of the moderate southwest monsoon will also bring heavy rainfall in certain areas, causing river levels to rise further.
Areas likely to be affected include low-lying regions along the Chao Phraya River, the Tha Chin River, and the Mae Klong River, as well as communities outside the flood barriers and temporary dykes in areas without permanent flood protection measures.
To prepare for these conditions, relevant agencies are urged to take the following actions: