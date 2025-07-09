Flood risk in five provinces as high tides expected from July 10-15

Residents in the provinces of Samut Prakan, Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, and Samut Songkhram have been advised to move their belongings to higher ground as high tides are expected to occur from July 10 to 15. 

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) predicts that water levels in the Chao Phraya River, near Chulachomklao Fort and surrounding areas, could rise to around 1.70 – 2.00 metres above mean sea level, approximately 0.30 metres higher than critical flood levels.

The effects of the moderate southwest monsoon will also bring heavy rainfall in certain areas, causing river levels to rise further.

Areas likely to be affected include low-lying regions along the Chao Phraya River, the Tha Chin River, and the Mae Klong River, as well as communities outside the flood barriers and temporary dykes in areas without permanent flood protection measures.

To prepare for these conditions, relevant agencies are urged to take the following actions:

  • Closely monitor water levels, ensuring the stability of riverbanks and reinforcing vulnerable areas. Inform local residents living along the riverside and in flood-prone areas about the potential flood risks in advance.
  • Prepare machinery and tools to ensure prompt assistance and mitigate the impact on local communities.
  • Monitor high tides during the specified period and adjust water management plans for reservoirs, drainage dams, and sluice gates to align with the evolving situation.
