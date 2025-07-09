Motorists can use M81 motorway to visit Kanchanaburi free of charge for long weekend

The Department of Highways (DOH) announced that motorists can use the 96-kilometre-long Bang Yai-Kanchanaburi (M81) motorway to visit Kanchanaburi free of charge during the long weekend.
The DOH stated that the free use of the motorway will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, July 10, and end at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, July 14.
The department also confirmed that all gates and exits of the new M81 motorway are accessible during this period. These include: Bang Yai gate, Nakhon Chaisri gate, Eastern Nakhon Pathom gate, Western Nakhon Pathom gate, Tha Muang gate, and Kanchanaburi gate. However, the Sisa Thong gate will remain closed.
Only four-wheel vehicles are permitted to use the motorway, and the speed limit is set at 80 kilometres per hour.
While the road construction for the M81 motorway has been completed, the DOH still needs to install management systems for safety, such as a smart traffic system. The motorway has been allowed to operate as a test-run on weekends and during long holidays.
Meanwhile, the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) has announced toll exemptions for 61 toll booths across three routes from July 10 to 11 in observance of the Asanha Bucha and Buddhist Lent holidays.
Motorists in Bangkok will be able to use three major expressways free of charge for two full days, from 12:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. each day.
The three expressways that can be used for free are: