Motorists can use M81 motorway to visit Kanchanaburi free of charge for long weekend

The Department of Highways (DOH) announced that motorists can use the 96-kilometre-long Bang Yai-Kanchanaburi (M81) motorway to visit Kanchanaburi free of charge during the long weekend.

The DOH stated that the free use of the motorway will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, July 10, and end at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, July 14.

The department also confirmed that all gates and exits of the new M81 motorway are accessible during this period. These include: Bang Yai gate, Nakhon Chaisri gate, Eastern Nakhon Pathom gate, Western Nakhon Pathom gate, Tha Muang gate, and Kanchanaburi gate. However, the Sisa Thong gate will remain closed.