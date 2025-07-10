Six more senior Buddhist monks suspected of having relationships with ‘Femme Fatale’ Golf

The Case of Phra Thep Wachirapamok

The femme fatale gained significant attention after Phra Thep Wachirapamok, better known as Chaokhun Arj, the abbot of the respected Wat Tri Thotsathep Worawihan in Bangkok, mysteriously left monkhood in late June and allegedly fled to Laos. Golf, initially identified as Miss K, reportedly developed a secret romantic relationship with the abbot. She later claimed to be pregnant and demanded 7.68 million baht in child support, which caused the monk to flee.

The CIB investigation later found that at least 10 senior monks had been involved with Golf, and many left monkhood after Arj’s scandal made headlines.

More Victims and Investigations

On Thursday, Phitsanulok governor Thawee Sermphakdeekul confirmed that it was still unclear whether Phra Rat Ratanasutee, the deputy abbot of Wat Phra Si Rattana Mahathat in Phitsanulok, had left monkhood due to a relationship with Golf. The provincial Buddhism office is still investigating the matter.

A CIB source indicated that investigators had found transaction records linking 10 to 20 senior monks to Golf, with amounts ranging from small sums to seven-digit figures. The monks involved are from various temples across Thailand, including locations in Phichit, Phetchabun, Khon Kaen, and Samut Sakhon.

Fear of Exposure and Further Investigations

Investigators believe some monks left monkhood voluntarily, fearing exposure even though Golf might not have incriminating photos or videos of them. The monks are being classified into two groups:

Group 1: Involved with video clips, photos, and transaction records

Group 2: Involved with transaction records, but no photos or video clips

The investigation team is continuing to summon ex-senior monks for questioning regarding their relationships with Golf.

Other Developments

The investigation cleared the name of the abbot of Wat Samma Chanywas in Bangkok after it was found that he did not have sexual relations with Golf but gave her money out of mercy after she begged for help. Another senior monk from Wat Chujit Thammaram in Ayutthaya was found to have engaged in inappropriate conversations with her, but there was no evidence of a sexual encounter.

The CIB team also cleared Phra Thamma Wachiranuwat (Yaem Intrangkrungkao), the former abbot of Wat Rai Khing in Nakhon Pathom, stating that he had no ties to Golf despite his involvement in a separate sexual scandal.

Meanwhile, an assistant abbot of Wat Sothorn Wararam Worawiharn in Chachoengsao has gone into hiding following the scandal.