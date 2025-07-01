Abbot leaves monkhood and flees to Laos amid scandal involving woman

A source from the Royal Thai Police on Monday provided an update on the case involving Phra Thep Wachirapamok, better known as Chaokhun Arj, the abbot of the respected Wat Tri Thotsathep Worawihan in Bangkok. The abbot reportedly left the monkhood and fled to Laos in late June.

According to the source, the main reason for Chaokhun Arj’s decision to disrobe was a scandal involving a 35-year-old woman (referred to as Miss K) who allegedly developed a secret romantic relationship with him. The two reportedly met several times, having sexual relations in various hotels.

This situation mirrors a previous scandal involving Phra Thamma Wachiranuwat (Yaem Intrangkrungkao), the former abbot of Wat Rai Khing in Nakhon Pathom Province, which also made headlines in May 2025. The source revealed that Miss K later fabricated a story about being pregnant and demanded 7,680,000 baht from the abbot for child support.