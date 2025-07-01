Abbot leaves monkhood and flees to Laos amid scandal involving woman

A source from the Royal Thai Police on Monday provided an update on the case involving Phra Thep Wachirapamok, better known as Chaokhun Arj, the abbot of the respected Wat Tri Thotsathep Worawihan in Bangkok. The abbot reportedly left the monkhood and fled to Laos in late June.
According to the source, the main reason for Chaokhun Arj’s decision to disrobe was a scandal involving a 35-year-old woman (referred to as Miss K) who allegedly developed a secret romantic relationship with him. The two reportedly met several times, having sexual relations in various hotels.
This situation mirrors a previous scandal involving Phra Thamma Wachiranuwat (Yaem Intrangkrungkao), the former abbot of Wat Rai Khing in Nakhon Pathom Province, which also made headlines in May 2025. The source revealed that Miss K later fabricated a story about being pregnant and demanded 7,680,000 baht from the abbot for child support.
After Chaokhun Arj refused to meet her demands, Miss K became upset and went public with the story, sharing a video of them together in a hotel room, along with a recording of their conversation, in which they spoke about their relationship and future plans.
Miss K then exposed the affair to a monk, and a video clip was circulated, sparking public outrage within religious circles. It eventually reached senior monks, who filed a complaint with the Royal Thai Police to investigate the matter.
When the police became aware of the situation, they prepared to question Phra Thep Wachirapamok, but the abbot fled to Laos before authorities could reach him.
To protect the temple from potential harm, officials of the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) and the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) visited the acting abbot of Wat Tri Thotsathep to investigate potential losses of temple assets.
While the abbot is still at large, the investigation continues, with authorities seeking to track down both him and any missing temple funds.