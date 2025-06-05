Former abbot of Bangkok temple returns from exile to face embezzlement charges

Upon arrival, the former abbot, who appeared in a wheelchair, was escorted by officials and handed over to officers from the Anti-Corruption Division (ACD) for immediate questioning.

The Anti-Corruption Division (ACD) later approved the monk’s release on bail, with a cash guarantee of 400,000 baht. Police considered that Phra Prommethi was a senior monk with no intention of interfering in the investigation, and therefore granted him temporary release.

Police formally charged him with money laundering and aiding state officials in committing malfeasance.

Before being released, the monk denied all charges and requested to submit a written statement at a later date instead of undergoing a verbal interrogation.

Linked to Major Temple Fund Embezzlement Scandal

Phra Prommethi is one of seven senior monks charged in 2018 in connection with a high-profile temple development fund embezzlement case. The case involved alleged collaboration between senior monks, officials from the Office of National Buddhism (ONB), and private individuals to siphon millions of baht from funds meant for temple development.

This third wave of arrests followed earlier investigations in 2017–2018, which significantly damaged public confidence in the monastic establishment.