Former abbot of Bangkok temple returns from exile to face embezzlement charges

A former abbot of one of Bangkok’s most prominent royal temples has returned from exile in Germany to face serious embezzlement charges linked to a major temple fund scandal that shook public faith in Thai Buddhism seven years ago.
Phra Chamnong Thammajari, formerly known as Phra Prommethi, the former abbot of Wat Samphanthawongsaram Worawihan in Bangkok’s Samphanthawong district, landed at Suvarnabhumi International Airport at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. He departed from Frankfurt at 2:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday.
Upon arrival, the former abbot, who appeared in a wheelchair, was escorted by officials and handed over to officers from the Anti-Corruption Division (ACD) for immediate questioning.
The Anti-Corruption Division (ACD) later approved the monk’s release on bail, with a cash guarantee of 400,000 baht. Police considered that Phra Prommethi was a senior monk with no intention of interfering in the investigation, and therefore granted him temporary release.
Police formally charged him with money laundering and aiding state officials in committing malfeasance.
Before being released, the monk denied all charges and requested to submit a written statement at a later date instead of undergoing a verbal interrogation.
Phra Prommethi is one of seven senior monks charged in 2018 in connection with a high-profile temple development fund embezzlement case. The case involved alleged collaboration between senior monks, officials from the Office of National Buddhism (ONB), and private individuals to siphon millions of baht from funds meant for temple development.
This third wave of arrests followed earlier investigations in 2017–2018, which significantly damaged public confidence in the monastic establishment.
The investigation was launched after the abbot of Wat Huay Ta Klaew in Phetchaburi filed a complaint with the ACD. He revealed that while his temple received a transfer of 10 million baht from the ONB for chapel construction, he was instructed to return 9 million baht to ONB officials. This kickback scheme led to the case being dubbed "Ngern Thon Wat", or "Temple’s Change".
In the first group of arrests, the ACD detained 10 suspects, including senior ONB officials and civilians. They were charged with embezzling 60 million baht from 12 temples between 2012 and 2016.
The second phase involved the arrest of 19 suspects, including three ONB officials, two civilians, and four monks. This group was accused of siphoning 141 million baht from 23 temples. Investigations focused on funds meant for temple restoration, Buddhist missionary work, and monastic education.
Phra Prommethi and six other senior monks became targets during the third round of ACD investigations, which focused on three prominent Bangkok temples:
They were accused of colluding with ONB officials and civilians to misappropriate temple development funds, similar to those involved in earlier phases of the probe.
The six other senior monks named in the case were:
Following the charges, His Majesty the King issued a royal command removing all seven from their high-ranking monastic titles.
Phra Prommethi fled to Germany shortly after being charged. At the time, then-national police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda travelled to Germany in an unsuccessful attempt to negotiate the monk’s extradition.
In the years that followed, the six other monks were acquitted by the court, which found insufficient evidence to support the allegations. They were later reinstated to their senior clerical positions by royal command.
Phra Prommethi, however, had not been tried in absentia. His return to Thailand marks his intention to defend himself in court.