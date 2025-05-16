Minister orders probe into ex-Wat Rai Khing abbot over fund scandal

Chousak Sirinil, the Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, has ordered the establishment of a committee to investigate temple assets, which are typically held jointly by the abbot and the temple's lay committee.

“When incidents like this occur, there must be a thorough investigation of the temple’s financial assets, including the financial activities of all close associates,” Chousak said.

He also stated that the National Office of Buddhism has been assigned to examine whether this case is linked to any other temples across the country.