Minister orders probe into ex-Wat Rai Khing abbot over fund scandal

The move came after the former abbot, Yaem Intrangkrungkao (also known as Phra Dharma Wachiranuwat), surrendered to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) headquarters in Bangkok on Thursday.
He is accused of misappropriating at least 300 million baht by transferring temple funds into his personal bank account, allegedly to gamble on an online baccarat platform.
Chousak Sirinil, the Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, has ordered the establishment of a committee to investigate temple assets, which are typically held jointly by the abbot and the temple's lay committee.
“When incidents like this occur, there must be a thorough investigation of the temple’s financial assets, including the financial activities of all close associates,” Chousak said.
He also stated that the National Office of Buddhism has been assigned to examine whether this case is linked to any other temples across the country.
However, Chousak emphasised that in matters of religious discipline, the government has no authority to intervene directly. “The minister has no power over monastic discipline. We can only coordinate with the Sangha council, as the monastic order is governed by its own set of laws,” he explained.
Regarding reports that the former abbot borrowed an additional 200 million baht from other temples, Chousak said there was currently no confirmed information. He noted that the National Office of Buddhism is likely to have more details and would be responsible for verifying the matter.