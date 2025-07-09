Anti-corruption police raid renowned temples to investigate senior monk scandal

In an ongoing investigation, the ACDP uncovered a series of explicit photographs and videos, totaling over 80,000 images, involving sexual relations with senior monks from various temples.
The investigation began after a 35-year-old woman, referred to as ‘Golf’, was found in possession of the material, which included images of monks engaged in illicit activities.
To date, eight monks have been identified, and evidence has led to three monks being officially defrocked for serious misconduct, including one who held the position of assistant abbot at a well-known temple in the Thonburi area.
On Wednesday, the ACDP team visited two senior monks featured in the video footage in an attempt to discuss the matter further. The first stop was at Wat Paknam Phasi Charoen, where officers intended to speak with Phra Thep Wachiwathirakhun, the assistant abbot. However, upon arrival, it was discovered that the assistant abbot had already left the temple the previous day (July 8). Authorities have since learned that he is currently in Chiang Mai, and efforts to locate him are ongoing.
The second stop was at Wat Sothon Wararam Worawihan in Chachoengsao Province, where officers attempted to speak with Phra Kru Siriwiriyathada, the assistant abbot. Upon arrival, officers found that the monk had gone out on a religious mission and is currently awaiting further questioning.
At 4:51 pm, it has been reported that Phra Thep Wachiwathirakhun, the assistant abbot of Wat Paknam, has resigned from his monkhood to take responsibility for the scandal involving his relationship with 'Golf'.