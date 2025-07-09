Anti-corruption police raid renowned temples to investigate senior monk scandal

In an ongoing investigation, the ACDP uncovered a series of explicit photographs and videos, totaling over 80,000 images, involving sexual relations with senior monks from various temples.

The investigation began after a 35-year-old woman, referred to as ‘Golf’, was found in possession of the material, which included images of monks engaged in illicit activities.

To date, eight monks have been identified, and evidence has led to three monks being officially defrocked for serious misconduct, including one who held the position of assistant abbot at a well-known temple in the Thonburi area.