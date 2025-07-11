Deadly \'Blue Dragon\' Sea Slugs Wash Up on Phuket\'s Karon Beach

Tourists and residents on Phuket's Karon Beach are being urged to exercise extreme caution after sightings of the 'Blue Dragon' sea slug, a stunning but highly venomous marine creature, were reported.

Authorities are warning that touching the tiny creatures could result in a dangerous, even fatal, sting.

The appearance of the strikingly beautiful yet bizarre-looking Glaucus atlanticus, commonly known as the Blue Dragon, was initially reported by the "Emergency Medicine" Facebook page near Karon Beach.

While their vibrant blue patterns and six-winged, dragon-like shape are captivating, experts are stressing the serious danger they pose.

Tiny but Toxic

The Blue Dragon is a type of sea slug, an invertebrate typically found in warmer ocean waters and coastlines around Australia, South Africa, and Europe.

Despite their diminutive size, usually only 1 to 1.5 inches long, these creatures are known for their aggressive nature and potent venom, which they use to attack prey and deter threats.

