Deadly \'Blue Dragon\' Sea Slugs Wash Up on Phuket\'s Karon Beach

Tourists and residents on Phuket's Karon Beach are being urged to exercise extreme caution after sightings of the 'Blue Dragon' sea slug, a stunning but highly venomous marine creature, were reported.
Authorities are warning that touching the tiny creatures could result in a dangerous, even fatal, sting.
The appearance of the strikingly beautiful yet bizarre-looking Glaucus atlanticus, commonly known as the Blue Dragon, was initially reported by the "Emergency Medicine" Facebook page near Karon Beach.
While their vibrant blue patterns and six-winged, dragon-like shape are captivating, experts are stressing the serious danger they pose.
Tiny but Toxic
The Blue Dragon is a type of sea slug, an invertebrate typically found in warmer ocean waters and coastlines around Australia, South Africa, and Europe.
Despite their diminutive size, usually only 1 to 1.5 inches long, these creatures are known for their aggressive nature and potent venom, which they use to attack prey and deter threats.
The Facebook page "MONSOONGARBAGE THAILAND" has also reissued warnings, noting that the current sightings in July 2025 are consistent with their appearance around the same time last year (August 2024), suggesting a seasonal presence.
What to Do If You See One
Do not approach or touch a Blue Dragon under any circumstances. Their small size and beauty belie their extremely dangerous venom.
Report Sightings:
If you spot a Blue Dragon, immediately notify the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) or the "MONSOONGARBAGE THAILAND" Facebook page. Authorities need to handle these creatures with extreme care.
Basic First Aid for Stings:
Authorities are appealing to both tourists and local residents to remain vigilant and strictly avoid contact with these creatures for everyone's safety. Your cooperation in reporting sightings is crucial for managing this potentially dangerous situation.