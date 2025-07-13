Buddhist temples hold 410bn baht in savings across 39,000 accounts

Buddhist temples in Thailand had accumulated savings totalling approximately 410 billion baht across some 39,000 bank accounts as of the first quarter of this year.
The figures were released by the Bank of Thailand and the National Office of Buddhism (NOB).
Temple finances have come under public scrutiny following reports that several senior monks were involved in a sexual scandal with a woman identified as Golf. Police stated that the former monks—who left the monkhood after the scandal made headlines—may face investigation for allegedly embezzling temple funds to pay the woman.
According to NOB regulations, abbots or temple heads are prohibited from using temple funds for personal purposes.
The rules stipulate that temple funds must be saved in the name of the temple, and all withdrawals or expenditures must comply with established regulations.
Spending is permitted solely for official temple purposes, such as temple restoration, the education of monks and novices, and religious activities.
For the sake of transparency, abbots may appoint a management committee to assist in making financial decisions.
When the NOB receives a complaint, it has the authority to investigate the funds, accounts, and expenditures of the temples in question.