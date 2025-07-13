Buddhist temples hold 410bn baht in savings across 39,000 accounts

Buddhist temples in Thailand had accumulated savings totalling approximately 410 billion baht across some 39,000 bank accounts as of the first quarter of this year.

The figures were released by the Bank of Thailand and the National Office of Buddhism (NOB).

Temple finances have come under public scrutiny following reports that several senior monks were involved in a sexual scandal with a woman identified as Golf. Police stated that the former monks—who left the monkhood after the scandal made headlines—may face investigation for allegedly embezzling temple funds to pay the woman.