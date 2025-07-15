Two bridges aimed at saving wild elephants in Rayong and Chanthaburi opened to traffic

The Department of Rural Roads has opened two newly constructed bridges over a wildlife sanctuary and a national park in Rayong and Chanthaburi, aimed at protecting wild elephants from speeding vehicles.
The two bridges, located in Rayong’s Khao Chamao district and Chanthaburi’s Kaeng Hang Maew district, are part of Highway No. 4060, which runs through forests spanning five eastern provinces.
The bridges are designed to elevate the sections of the road passing through the Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary in Chanthaburi and the Khao Chamao-Khao Wong National Park in Rayong, allowing wild elephants to walk underneath without the risk of being hit by vehicles.
Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit announced on Tuesday that both elevated sections have been completed and are now open to traffic. The construction of the two bridges is part of an elephant conservation project under the King's royal patronage, aimed at protecting the forests of the five eastern provinces.
Suriya added that the project seeks to enable wild elephants to coexist with humans in a sustainable manner.
Montree Dechasakulsom, Director-General of the Department of Rural Roads, stated that the bridges are designed with car stop areas on both sides. These 30-meter-long parking areas will allow officials and motorists to stop and observe wild animals safely.
The bridges each have two lanes, are 11 meters wide, and are 10 meters tall, ensuring wild elephants can pass beneath them without obstruction.
The two bridges were built with a budget of 587 million baht, with the following specifications:
Both bridges feature U-turns underneath.
Montree added that the bridges are designed to connect wild ecosystems, aiming to prevent wildlife from being harmed or killed by vehicles.