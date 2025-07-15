Two bridges aimed at saving wild elephants in Rayong and Chanthaburi opened to traffic

The Department of Rural Roads has opened two newly constructed bridges over a wildlife sanctuary and a national park in Rayong and Chanthaburi, aimed at protecting wild elephants from speeding vehicles.

The two bridges, located in Rayong’s Khao Chamao district and Chanthaburi’s Kaeng Hang Maew district, are part of Highway No. 4060, which runs through forests spanning five eastern provinces.

The bridges are designed to elevate the sections of the road passing through the Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary in Chanthaburi and the Khao Chamao-Khao Wong National Park in Rayong, allowing wild elephants to walk underneath without the risk of being hit by vehicles.