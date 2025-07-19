Heavy rain, strong winds, and high waves expected across Thailand as southwest monsoon strengthens

The strengthening southwest monsoon continues to affect the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf, bringing isolated heavy to very heavy rain, particularly in the East and South (west coast), the Thai Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

Residents in these areas should be alert to the possibility of flash floods and overflows, especially near foothills, lowlands, and waterways where rain accumulation could cause significant flooding, the department said.

Winds will be strong, causing waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf to reach 2–3 meters in height, with even higher waves in thundershowers. Meanwhile, the lower Andaman Sea and lower Gulf will experience moderate winds, with waves reaching around 2 meters, and up to 2 meters in thundershowers.

All ships in the Andaman Sea and Gulf are advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas affected by thundershowers. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf should remain ashore for safety.

In addition, tropical storm "WIPHA" is expected to move into the upper South China Sea between July 20-21. It is predicted to move towards the Gulf of Tonkin and make landfall over northern Vietnam.