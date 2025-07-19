Heavy rain, strong winds, and high waves expected across Thailand as southwest monsoon strengthens

The strengthening southwest monsoon continues to affect the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf, bringing isolated heavy to very heavy rain, particularly in the East and South (west coast), the Thai Meteorological Department said on Saturday.
Residents in these areas should be alert to the possibility of flash floods and overflows, especially near foothills, lowlands, and waterways where rain accumulation could cause significant flooding, the department said.
Winds will be strong, causing waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf to reach 2–3 meters in height, with even higher waves in thundershowers. Meanwhile, the lower Andaman Sea and lower Gulf will experience moderate winds, with waves reaching around 2 meters, and up to 2 meters in thundershowers.
All ships in the Andaman Sea and Gulf are advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas affected by thundershowers. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf should remain ashore for safety.
In addition, tropical storm "WIPHA" is expected to move into the upper South China Sea between July 20-21. It is predicted to move towards the Gulf of Tonkin and make landfall over northern Vietnam.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak and Kamphaeng Phet; minimum temperature 24-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 32-35°C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 34-36°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Saraburi; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 34-35°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 23-27°C, maximum 30-35°C; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): cattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-36°C; waves about 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 31-35°C; waves about 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 32-34°C.