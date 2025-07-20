Thailand braces for heavy rains as tropical storm Wipha approaches

Thailand’s Meteorological Department has issued its first warning for tropical storm Wipha, which was recorded as a strong tropical storm over the northern South China Sea at 10pm on July 19.
With maximum sustained winds of 93 km/h, the storm is moving towards the Gulf of Tonkin and northern Vietnam, where it is expected to weaken into a tropical depression between July 21 and 22.
As Wipha interacts with the prevailing southwesterly monsoon, Thailand is forecast to experience widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall from July 20 to 24, particularly in the North, Northeast, Central, East, and South.
Affected Areas by Date
July 20:
21 July:
Rain intensifies and expands to include Bangkok and surrounding provinces
22–24 July:
Persistent rain continues, with additional impact in lower northeastern provinces including Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima
Marine Warnings
Public Advisory
For emergency information, contact the Department of Meteorology hotline at 1182 or visit www.tmd.go.th.