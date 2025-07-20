Thailand braces for heavy rains as tropical storm Wipha approaches

Tropical storm Wipha to bring widespread heavy rain across Thailand from July 20–24. Authorities urge caution amid flood and landslide risks.

Thailand’s Meteorological Department has issued its first warning for tropical storm Wipha, which was recorded as a strong tropical storm over the northern South China Sea at 10pm on July 19.

With maximum sustained winds of 93 km/h, the storm is moving towards the Gulf of Tonkin and northern Vietnam, where it is expected to weaken into a tropical depression between July 21 and 22.

As Wipha interacts with the prevailing southwesterly monsoon, Thailand is forecast to experience widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall from July 20 to 24, particularly in the North, Northeast, Central, East, and South.

Affected Areas by Date

July 20:

  • North: Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae
  • Northeast: Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Mukdahan
  • Central: Lopburi, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom
  • East: Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat
  • South: Phetchaburi, Chumphon, Phuket

21 July:

Rain intensifies and expands to include Bangkok and surrounding provinces

22–24 July:

Persistent rain continues, with additional impact in lower northeastern provinces including Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima

Marine Warnings

  • Upper Andaman Sea: Waves 2–4 metres; >4 metres during thunderstorms
  • Upper Gulf of Thailand: Waves 2–3 metres
  • Small boats are advised to remain ashore

Public Advisory

  • Be alert to flash floods and runoffs, particularly in foothill areas
  • Closely monitor weather updates from the Meteorological Department
  • Prepare for evacuation if the situation worsens

For emergency information, contact the Department of Meteorology hotline at 1182 or visit www.tmd.go.th.

