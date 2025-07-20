More than half of edible flowers contaminated with pesticides, two studies find

Two studies have found that more than half of sampled edible flowers in Thailand were contaminated with hazardous pesticides.

The findings were presented at the 33rd Medical Academic Meeting held at the Impact Forum in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi, from July 11 to 13.

The first study was conducted by Ratiyakorn Srikote of the Food Quality and Safety Office, under the Department of Medical Sciences, in collaboration with officials from the department’s offices in Chiang Rai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Songkhla, and Chonburi. It focused on contamination of edible flowers by hazardous chemicals used as pesticides.