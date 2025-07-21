12 bridges across Chao Phraya to be lit up to celebrate HM’s birthday

The Department of Rural Roads (DRR) has announced that 12 bridges across the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok and surrounding provinces will be illuminated over four nights to celebrate His Majesty the King’s 73rd birthday anniversary.
The DRR said the following bridges will be decorated with colourful lights:
The illuminations will take place from Saturday, July 26 to Tuesday, July 29. On July 26, 27, and 29, the lights will be switched on from 7pm to 10pm. On July 28, His Majesty's birthday, the bridges will be lit from 7pm until midnight.
According to the DRR, the lighting of the bridges aims to promote tourism by allowing visitors to enjoy scenic boat trips along the Chao Phraya River at night.