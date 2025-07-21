12 bridges across Chao Phraya to be lit up to celebrate HM’s birthday

MONDAY, JULY 21, 2025

Twelve Chao Phraya River bridges to be lit up 26–29 July to mark HM the King's 73rd birthday and boost Bangkok's night-time tourism.

The Department of Rural Roads (DRR) has announced that 12 bridges across the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok and surrounding provinces will be illuminated over four nights to celebrate His Majesty the King’s 73rd birthday anniversary.

The DRR said the following bridges will be decorated with colourful lights:

  1. Rama IV Bridge
  2. Maha Chesadabodindranusorn Bridge
  3. Rama V Bridge
  4. Rama VII Bridge
  5. Krung Thon Bridge
  6. Memorial Bridge
  7. Phra Pok Klao Bridge
  8. King Taksin the Great Bridge
  9. Rama III Bridge
  10. Krungthep Bridge
  11. Bhumibol 1 Bridge
  12. Bhumibol 2 Bridge

12 bridges across Chao Phraya to be lit up to celebrate HM’s birthday

The illuminations will take place from Saturday, July 26 to Tuesday, July 29. On July 26, 27, and 29, the lights will be switched on from 7pm to 10pm. On July 28, His Majesty's birthday, the bridges will be lit from 7pm until midnight.

According to the DRR, the lighting of the bridges aims to promote tourism by allowing visitors to enjoy scenic boat trips along the Chao Phraya River at night.
12 bridges across Chao Phraya to be lit up to celebrate HM’s birthday 12 bridges across Chao Phraya to be lit up to celebrate HM’s birthday

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy