Thai Government Slams Cambodian premier Hun Manet: Says Ceasefire Claim False

As the spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office and member of the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation Management Task Force (SCB), Jirayu continued that Hun Manet claimed that he had agreed to a ceasefire with ASEAN Chair Anwar Ibrahim at midnight on July 24, but that Thailand's representative, Phumtham Wechayachai, later rejected the deal and postponed talks indefinitely.

The Thai government clarified that the phone call in question was a private conversation between ASEAN Chair Anwar Ibrahim and Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai. Hun Manet was not on the call, and it was not a three-way conversation.

The call included a proposal for a ceasefire starting at midnight, which Mr. Phumtham acknowledged but said he needed to review the security situation along all seven Thai-Cambodian border provinces before making a decision.