Border Clashes Escalate: Thai Town Becomes Ghost Town Amidst Fierce Fighting

The normally bustling streets of Kantharalak district in Thailand's Sisaket province have fallen eerily silent, transforming into a virtual ghost town as intense fighting on the Thai-Cambodian border enters its third day.
Reuters reports that the atmosphere in Kantharalak is almost entirely deserted today. Jianuwat Thaalalai, 31, standing in front of the hotel where he works, described the stark reality: "Almost everyone is gone. It's practically a ghost town." He added, "My hotel is still open for those near the border who need accommodation."
The clashes have intensified as both nations desperately seek diplomatic backing, each asserting their actions are in self-defence and urging the other to cease hostilities and initiate negotiations.
This latest round of violence marks the worst fighting between the two Southeast Asian neighbours in 13 years, with dozens killed and over 130,000 people displaced.
Further escalating tensions, the Royal Thai Navy has reported new clashes in Trat province, a fresh front line emerging more than 100 kilometres from other disputed areas along the border.
The two countries have been locked in a tense standoff since a Cambodian soldier died in late May 2025 during a brief skirmish. Border forces on both sides have since been heavily reinforced amidst a deepening diplomatic crisis that has significantly destabilised Thailand's vulnerable government.