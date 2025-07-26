Border Clashes Escalate: Thai Town Becomes Ghost Town Amidst Fierce Fighting

The normally bustling streets of Kantharalak district in Thailand's Sisaket province have fallen eerily silent, transforming into a virtual ghost town as intense fighting on the Thai-Cambodian border enters its third day.

Reuters reports that the atmosphere in Kantharalak is almost entirely deserted today. Jianuwat Thaalalai, 31, standing in front of the hotel where he works, described the stark reality: "Almost everyone is gone. It's practically a ghost town." He added, "My hotel is still open for those near the border who need accommodation."

The clashes have intensified as both nations desperately seek diplomatic backing, each asserting their actions are in self-defence and urging the other to cease hostilities and initiate negotiations.