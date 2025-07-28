DDPM warns Nan villagers of landslide and run-off risk after heavy rain

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) issued a cell broadcast warning to residents in Nan province at noon on Monday, alerting them to the risk of run-offs and landslides due to heavy downpours.

At 12:56pm, the DDPM posted on its Facebook page that it had used the cell broadcast networks of AIS, True, and NT to issue the warning to residents in Bo Kluea district.

The alert specifically covered Ban Huay Kwak (Moo 11 village) in Tambon Bo Klua Nua and was in effect for both Monday and Tuesday.