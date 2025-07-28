DDPM warns Nan villagers of landslide and run-off risk after heavy rain

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) issued a cell broadcast warning to residents in Nan province at noon on Monday, alerting them to the risk of run-offs and landslides due to heavy downpours.
At 12:56pm, the DDPM posted on its Facebook page that it had used the cell broadcast networks of AIS, True, and NT to issue the warning to residents in Bo Kluea district.
The alert specifically covered Ban Huay Kwak (Moo 11 village) in Tambon Bo Klua Nua and was in effect for both Monday and Tuesday.
The message advised residents to evacuate, warning that landslides and flash floods could occur at any time following hours of continuous rainfall.
For those choosing to remain at home, the message urged full preparedness: residents were advised to pack important identification documents and remain alert for warning signs such as the sound of cracking trees, unusual behaviour from wild animals, or the noise of an approaching mudslide or run-off.
The message also stated that residents should leave their homes immediately if they notice rising water levels in nearby creeks.
The DDPM further requested that anyone receiving the broadcast message share the warning with others in the area who may not have mobile phones.