Royal Thai Army thanks digital media networks for sovereignty support

WEDNESDAY, JULY 30, 2025

The Royal Thai Army expressed gratitude to the private sector for their support in protecting national sovereignty by spreading images of the Thai national flag across digital advertising networks nationwide.

Col Richa Suksuwanon, Deputy Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, expressed gratitude on Wednesday to Plan B Media, BTS Group Holdings, and VGI for their active support in protecting the nation’s sovereignty. 

The three companies collaborated to display the Thai national flag across digital advertising networks nationwide, at 8.00am and 6.00pm each day.

This cooperation highlights the power of the private sector in promoting patriotism, unity, and a shared commitment to safeguarding the country's interests alongside all sectors of society. 

The Royal Thai Army extends its gratitude and appreciation for the clear demonstration of civic responsibility shown in this initiative.

