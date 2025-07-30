Royal Thai Army thanks digital media networks for sovereignty support

Col Richa Suksuwanon, Deputy Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, expressed gratitude on Wednesday to Plan B Media, BTS Group Holdings, and VGI for their active support in protecting the nation’s sovereignty.
The three companies collaborated to display the Thai national flag across digital advertising networks nationwide, at 8.00am and 6.00pm each day.
This cooperation highlights the power of the private sector in promoting patriotism, unity, and a shared commitment to safeguarding the country's interests alongside all sectors of society.
The Royal Thai Army extends its gratitude and appreciation for the clear demonstration of civic responsibility shown in this initiative.