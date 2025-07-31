Satellite photos show 1,000 rai of land in Chiang Rai and Phrae under water

Aerial photos taken by satellite showed that as of Wednesday, approximately 1,000 rai of land in Chiang Rai and Phrae were submerged by floodwaters, the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) announced on Thursday.

The GISTDA explained that the satellite images indicated that most of the flooded areas were low-lying lands and farmland along the main rivers and tributaries, as well as some communities and roads.