CIB officers launch manhunt for 154 law-breaking monks, 27 ex-monks

A special team of police officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) launched an operation on Tuesday morning to track down 154 Buddhist monks and 27 former monks allegedly involved in criminal activities that could damage the reputation of Buddhism.

The unit, known as the Centre to Combat Threats Against Buddhism and headed by CIB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Jirapop Phuridej, was formed in response to recent scandals involving senior monks, including sexual misconduct and corruption.

On Tuesday morning, Jirapop instructed his deputy, Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiart Parnkaew, to deploy officers to 200 locations across the country in search of the 154 active monks and 27 ex-monks.