CIB officers launch manhunt for 154 law-breaking monks, 27 ex-monks

A special team of police officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) launched an operation on Tuesday morning to track down 154 Buddhist monks and 27 former monks allegedly involved in criminal activities that could damage the reputation of Buddhism.
The unit, known as the Centre to Combat Threats Against Buddhism and headed by CIB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Jirapop Phuridej, was formed in response to recent scandals involving senior monks, including sexual misconduct and corruption.
On Tuesday morning, Jirapop instructed his deputy, Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiart Parnkaew, to deploy officers to 200 locations across the country in search of the 154 active monks and 27 ex-monks.
Jirapop said the suspects were allegedly involved in crimes such as embezzlement of temple funds, money laundering, drink driving, drug trafficking, and participation in international crime syndicates. The former monks are believed to have committed the offences while still in monkhood.
A CIB source said only one suspect had been arrested so far. He was identified as Phra Surat, 45, a monk residing at Wat Wan Boon in Tambon Klong Hok, Klong Luang district of Pathum Thani province.
He is suspected of laundering money for an international drug network. Officers took him to his temple to be defrocked before taking him into custody.
Surat denied the charges, claiming his bank account had been used by someone who visited the temple to make merit.
As of press time, CIB officers were continuing to search other locations for the remaining suspects.