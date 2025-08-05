Parents of fallen artillery troop receive new house in line with Their Majesties\' wish

The Buri Ram Centre for Volunteers under His Majesty's patronage, along with representatives from government agencies and the private sector, handed over a new house to the parents of a fallen artillery troop.
Kimdaeng and Tin Krachangthong, the parents of Private 1st Class Thirayuth Krachangthong, 22, received a new prefab house, the cost of which was sponsored by Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul.
After Thirayuth, a soldier with the 2nd Air Defence Brigade of the 2nd Air Defence Regiment, was killed in a border defence mission during a clash with Cambodian troops, social media users shared photos of his makeshift house, made of planks and canvas, with a rusty roof. They also shared his dream of building a new house for his parents.
The posts later caught the attention of Their Majesties, who asked the Royal Thai Army to build a new house for Thirayuth's parents. Upon learning of the story and Their Majesties' wish, Anutin offered to cover all the costs for the new house.
The ceremony to hand over the house was held on Monday, with Buri Ram deputy governor Charoen Waenphet presiding over the event. The ceremony was attended by the commander of the 26th Army Region, heads of government agencies in the province, the chair of the Buri Ram Red Cross, and representatives from the private sector and various foundations.
The new house includes toilet and electricity facilities.
The Buri Ram Centre for Volunteers under His Majesty's patronage stated that the new house is a temporary solution, as the centre will coordinate further donations and support from all agencies to build a larger home for Thirayuth’s parents, improving their living conditions in line with the fallen soldier’s dream.