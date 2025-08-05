Parents of fallen artillery troop receive new house in line with Their Majesties\' wish

The Buri Ram Centre for Volunteers under His Majesty's patronage, along with representatives from government agencies and the private sector, handed over a new house to the parents of a fallen artillery troop.

Kimdaeng and Tin Krachangthong, the parents of Private 1st Class Thirayuth Krachangthong, 22, received a new prefab house, the cost of which was sponsored by Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul.

After Thirayuth, a soldier with the 2nd Air Defence Brigade of the 2nd Air Defence Regiment, was killed in a border defence mission during a clash with Cambodian troops, social media users shared photos of his makeshift house, made of planks and canvas, with a rusty roof. They also shared his dream of building a new house for his parents.