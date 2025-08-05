Cabinet approves 10m-baht compensations for fallen troops, police, 8m for killed civilians

The Cabinet on Tuesday resolved to pay 10 million baht to each fallen troop and police officer in the Thai-Cambodian border conflicts, and 8 million baht for each civilian killed.

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the Cabinet approved the compensation rates for the victims of the Thai-Cambodian border conflicts.

As of July 31, the Royal Thai Armed Forces reported that 15 troops and 17 civilians had been killed in the border clashes.