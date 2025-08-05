Cabinet approves 10m-baht compensations for fallen troops, police, 8m for killed civilians

The Cabinet on Tuesday resolved to pay 10 million baht to each fallen troop and police officer in the Thai-Cambodian border conflicts, and 8 million baht for each civilian killed.
Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the Cabinet approved the compensation rates for the victims of the Thai-Cambodian border conflicts.
As of July 31, the Royal Thai Armed Forces reported that 15 troops and 17 civilians had been killed in the border clashes.
Phumtham also announced that the Cabinet had resolved to establish a committee to analyse social media posts in order to protect national security and the safety of the public from the impact of fake news.