Prasert warns of high tide from August 7-13

Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong issued a warning on Wednesday, urging residents of Samut Prakan to prepare for potential flooding caused by high tides, set to occur from Thursday, August 7 through August 13.
Prasert, who also chairs the National Water Resources Committee, said the high tide phenomenon will take place daily from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM during the specified period. According to data from the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR), areas near Phra Chulachomklao Fort and surrounding regions may experience flooding due to rising sea levels, which are expected to reach 1.7-2 meters above the median sea level.
In addition to high tides, Prasert highlighted that the southwest monsoon would bring heavy rainfall to certain provinces within the Chao Phraya Basin. These rains could cause water levels in the Chao Phraya River, Tha Chin River, and Mae Klong River to rise significantly, potentially leading to flooding along riverbanks outside of flood levees in Samut Prakan, Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, and Samut Songkram.
To manage potential flooding, Prasert instructed the ONWR to coordinate with provincial authorities and relevant agencies to monitor water levels in rivers, reservoirs, and dams. The agencies were also tasked with managing the controlled release of water to reduce the risk of flooding.
Furthermore, the agencies were ordered to inspect and reinforce flood levees along the rivers' banks, particularly vulnerable spots. Heavy machinery and tools are to be prepared to assist residents should flooding occur. Prasert emphasized the importance of timely warnings to residents before flooding happens.
Regarding the Chao Phraya River's current status, Prasert assured that Bangkok is still safe from river overflow for now. The water flow through the C.2 station in Nakhon Sawan's Mueang district is measured at 1,161 cubic meters per second, and at the C.13 station near the Chao Phraya Dam in Chainat, it stands at 700 cubic meters per second. The Chao Phraya River in Bangkok can handle up to 2,500-3,000 cubic meters per second without risk of overflowing.
Prasert also mentioned that, following the 2011 flooding, the flood levees along the Chao Phraya in Bangkok have been raised by 20-50 centimeters to enhance protection. Additionally, the water level at the Pak Klong Talad pumping station is currently 0.45 meters below the median sea level and 2.75 meters below the critical level, which helps mitigate the risk of flooding.