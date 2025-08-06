Prasert warns of high tide from August 7-13

Furthermore, the agencies were ordered to inspect and reinforce flood levees along the rivers' banks, particularly vulnerable spots. Heavy machinery and tools are to be prepared to assist residents should flooding occur. Prasert emphasized the importance of timely warnings to residents before flooding happens.

Current Flood Risk Status in Bangkok

Regarding the Chao Phraya River's current status, Prasert assured that Bangkok is still safe from river overflow for now. The water flow through the C.2 station in Nakhon Sawan's Mueang district is measured at 1,161 cubic meters per second, and at the C.13 station near the Chao Phraya Dam in Chainat, it stands at 700 cubic meters per second. The Chao Phraya River in Bangkok can handle up to 2,500-3,000 cubic meters per second without risk of overflowing.

Flood Protection Measures in Bangkok

Prasert also mentioned that, following the 2011 flooding, the flood levees along the Chao Phraya in Bangkok have been raised by 20-50 centimeters to enhance protection. Additionally, the water level at the Pak Klong Talad pumping station is currently 0.45 meters below the median sea level and 2.75 meters below the critical level, which helps mitigate the risk of flooding.

