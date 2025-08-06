One arrested, 56 million baht in assets seized in crackdown on online gambling ring

Police from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) raided a house in Pathum Thani on Wednesday morning, arresting an alleged key member of an online gambling ring and freezing assets worth 56 million baht.
The CCIB, led by Pol Col Adichart Amornpradit, chief of the Information Analysis and Special Tool Division, raided a luxury house in the Klong Nueng area of Pathum Thani’s Klong Luang district in the early hours.
The raid was conducted under a search warrant issued by the Pathum Thani court on Tuesday and an arrest warrant issued by the Khon Kaen court on Monday.
The CCIB alleges that the house was the operational base for the Auto888vip gambling website. The CCIB stated that the website had around 3,000 regular gamblers per month and generated an annual circulation of 100 million baht. Police said the website operated from December last year until May this year.
During the raid, police arrested Taweesak, 30, on charges of being a beneficiary and the person responsible for withdrawing cash for the gang.
Among the seized assets were two luxury cars worth 15 million baht, a house worth 7 million baht, and 28 million baht in cash.
Police said they would continue to search for and arrest other members of the gang.