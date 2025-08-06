One arrested, 56 million baht in assets seized in crackdown on online gambling ring

Police from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) raided a house in Pathum Thani on Wednesday morning, arresting an alleged key member of an online gambling ring and freezing assets worth 56 million baht.

The CCIB, led by Pol Col Adichart Amornpradit, chief of the Information Analysis and Special Tool Division, raided a luxury house in the Klong Nueng area of Pathum Thani’s Klong Luang district in the early hours.

The raid was conducted under a search warrant issued by the Pathum Thani court on Tuesday and an arrest warrant issued by the Khon Kaen court on Monday.