Singer Palitchoke apologises for unruly behaviour after drunken incident

Singer Palitchoke “Peck” Ayanaputra issued a heartfelt apology on Thursday, following an unruly incident that took place in the early hours of Sunday, after he had been drinking. The incident led to a severe injury during a brawl with another man.

Apology Video Released by Palitchoke

His music label, White Music, shared a video clip featuring Palitchoke in his hospital bed, where he expressed regret for his actions on that day.

In the video, Palitchoke apologised for his drunken behaviour. He said, "I would like to apologise to everyone for disappointing you all. I’m also disappointed in myself.”

Palitchoke continued, “I’m sorry for what I did that day and for causing so much trouble. I drank too much, lost control, and created many issues. I want to apologise to the people involved in the incident."