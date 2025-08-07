Singer Palitchoke apologises for unruly behaviour after drunken incident

Singer Palitchoke “Peck” Ayanaputra issued a heartfelt apology on Thursday, following an unruly incident that took place in the early hours of Sunday, after he had been drinking. The incident led to a severe injury during a brawl with another man.
His music label, White Music, shared a video clip featuring Palitchoke in his hospital bed, where he expressed regret for his actions on that day.
In the video, Palitchoke apologised for his drunken behaviour. He said, "I would like to apologise to everyone for disappointing you all. I’m also disappointed in myself.”
Palitchoke continued, “I’m sorry for what I did that day and for causing so much trouble. I drank too much, lost control, and created many issues. I want to apologise to the people involved in the incident."
He specifically apologised to the taxi driver and the pickup truck driver for scaring them with his erratic behaviour.
The well-known singer also extended an apology to the man who engaged in a brawl with him, resulting in a severe injury when the rider used a knife inside a petrol station.
"I have to apologise to you if I hurt you. We both ended up with injuries," Palitchoke said in the clip. "I have been punished for my actions. I don’t want to be a bad person, and I ask for a chance to correct my wrongs. I hope society can forgive me. I deeply regret what happened.”
Around 1:30 am on Sunday, Palitchoke sustained a deep cut to his chin during the altercation at a petrol station. His attacker, 21-year-old Chutithep Khunsoongnern, later surrendered to the police, claiming he acted in self-defence after Palitchoke charged at him.
Police have interrogated a security officer who witnessed the altercation. According to the officer, Palitchoke's white van had stopped at a bus stop, and the singer got out, refusing to return to the van despite the driver’s attempts. Palitchoke then waved down a taxi, knocking violently on its windshield.
The officer attempted to intervene and prevent Palitchoke from troubling the taxi, but Palitchoke screamed at him, prompting the officer to retreat. Palitchoke continued walking along the road before jumping onto the front of a moving pickup truck.
The pickup truck driver, concerned, stopped at the petrol station, where he attempted to ask Palitchoke to get off the truck. At this point, Chutithep arrived and approached the situation. After an exchange of words, Palitchoke apologised to the pickup driver but then hit Chutithep, who responded by stabbing Palitchoke in the face with a knife, cutting his chin.
Palitchoke fell to the ground, but after a brief moment, he got up and charged at Chutithep again. Police and rescue workers arrived shortly after and took Palitchoke to the hospital for treatment.