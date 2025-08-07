GULF sets up 100-million-baht fund to support Thai-Cambodian border soldiers and their families

Gulf Development Public Company Limited (GULF) has reinforced its commitment to social responsibility by establishing a 100-million-baht fund to assist and support soldiers who have been injured or killed while performing security duties on the Thai-Cambodian border. The fund aims to improve the quality of life and provide moral support to soldiers and their families, helping them continue their lives with strength.

Sarath Ratanavadi, CEO of GULF, commented, “As a large Thai company, we are happy to support the military and contribute to the country’s security. We believe the military already has the necessary equipment and weapons. Therefore, we want to assist with the quality of life for injured, disabled, and fallen soldiers, which is our focus. After the incident where soldiers were injured from stepping on landmines, we provided financial assistance to give morale to the soldiers and their families, as well as delivered 1,000 soldier care kits. Now, we want to further help by setting up this 100-million-baht fund to support those who sacrificed their lives to protect the country’s sovereignty. Additionally, our group companies, AIS and Thaicom, have collaborated to provide telecommunications and satellite technology to improve communication. We have expanded 4G/5G signals to ensure security personnel can communicate easily. We are fully committed to helping as we care deeply about the injured soldiers, disabled soldiers, and the families of those who have passed away. We want to give them the strength to continue living and hope for a quick resolution to the border conflict.”