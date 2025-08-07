Alleged \'betrayed\' SK call-centre gangster leads police to bust his gang

A South Korean man, who allegedly worked for a call-centre gang in Pattaya, led police to bust his gang in the early hours of Thursday after he called the police late Wednesday night, claiming he had been physically attacked.

The Chon Buri immigration police received a distress call from Hyunsub An, 31, at 11:06 pm on Wednesday, stating that he had been attacked and felt insecure.

The police searched for An throughout the night and located him at a house in Na Jomthien Sub-district, Pattaya, in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district early Thursday.