Alleged \'betrayed\' SK call-centre gangster leads police to bust his gang

A South Korean man, who allegedly worked for a call-centre gang in Pattaya, led police to bust his gang in the early hours of Thursday after he called the police late Wednesday night, claiming he had been physically attacked.
The Chon Buri immigration police received a distress call from Hyunsub An, 31, at 11:06 pm on Wednesday, stating that he had been attacked and felt insecure.
The police searched for An throughout the night and located him at a house in Na Jomthien Sub-district, Pattaya, in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district early Thursday.
Police found An injured, with bruises on his face, head, and body. His neck also showed signs of being noosed.
However, police discovered that An’s name was on a list of suspects involved in a South Korean call-centre gang, following a rescue operation of another South Korean on June 21. At that time, police rescued a South Korean man and uncovered 22 other South Koreans operating a call-centre gang to deceive their fellow citizens.
After interrogation, An admitted that he had been betrayed and assaulted by his own gang.
He agreed to lead the Chon Buri immigration police to raid two houses in Bang Lamung, where police found and arrested a Chinese man, a South Korean woman, and six South Korean men.
They were charged with running a call-centre gang and were taken to the Chon Buri immigration office for legal action. The suspects were identified as: