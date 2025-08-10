New factories banned from using mercury in manufacturing from Sept 1

The Industry Ministry has banned new factories from using mercury and its compounds in manufacturing processes starting September 1 this year.
Industry Minister Akanat Promphan has signed a directive prohibiting the opening of new factories that use mercury or mercury compounds in manufacturing. The directive also bans existing factories that use mercury from expanding.
The ban, which will take effect on September 1, follows the Cabinet’s approval of the draft directive on December 24 last year.
The measure is in line with the Minamata Convention on Mercury, a global treaty aimed at protecting human health and the environment from the harmful effects of mercury and its compounds. Adopted in 2013 and enforced from August 2017, Thailand ratified the convention on June 22 2017.
The Minamata Convention adopts a “cradle-to-grave” approach, regulating the entire life cycle of mercury. Key provisions include:
Nattapol Rangsitpol, permanent secretary for Industry, said the ban will affect the chlor-alkali, acetaldehyde, vinyl chloride monomer, potassium methylate, and polyurethane industries.
Pornyod Klankrong, director-general of the Department of Industrial Works, said the directive would ensure that new factories are environmentally friendly and can co-exist sustainably with surrounding communities.