Northeast faces 70% rainfall as showers increase nationwide

The TMD added that strengthening winds will generate waves of around two metres in the upper Andaman Sea, rising above two metres in thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf, waves are expected to be one to two metres high, exceeding two metres during storms.

All vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are urged to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers.

The department also said Typhoon “Podul” over the Pacific Ocean is forecast to move towards Taiwan and make landfall over eastern China between August 13 and 14. It confirmed that the storm will not move towards Thailand.