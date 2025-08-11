Northeast faces 70% rainfall as showers increase nationwide

The department said the monsoon trough lies across upper Laos and upper Vietnam, while the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf is strengthening. Isolated heavy rains are likely in the North, the Northeast, the East, and the South (west coast).
It advised people in these areas to beware of heavy rainfall and water accumulation that could trigger flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways near foothills and low-lying areas.
The TMD added that strengthening winds will generate waves of around two metres in the upper Andaman Sea, rising above two metres in thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf, waves are expected to be one to two metres high, exceeding two metres during storms.
All vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are urged to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers.
The department also said Typhoon “Podul” over the Pacific Ocean is forecast to move towards Taiwan and make landfall over eastern China between August 13 and 14. It confirmed that the storm will not move towards Thailand.
Today’s weather forecast
North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun; Minimum temperature 23-26 °C; Maximum temperature 32-36 °C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Buri Ram; Minimum temperature 23-26 °C; Maximum temperature 32-35 °C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi; Minimum temperature 24-26 °C; Maximum temperature 35-37 °C.
East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat; Minimum temperature 24-26 °C; Maximum temperature 31-35 °C.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat; Minimum temperature 23-26 °C; Maximum temperature 32-35 °C.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun; Minimum temperature 24-26 °C; Maximum temperature 30-32 °C.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Scattered thundershowers; Minimum temperature 26-28 °C; Maximum temperature 34-36 °C.