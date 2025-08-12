RTA showcases corporal’s letter to mother on Mother’s Day

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) marked National Mother’s Day on Tuesday by posting a letter from an army corporal to his mother, pledging to defend the country with his utmost effort for both her and the nation.

The RTA selected the letter written by Corporal Intouch Toomkham and published it on its Facebook page to commemorate the occasion.

In the letter, sent ahead of August 12, Intouch told his mother not to worry, assuring her that he was ready to endure hardship in exchange for her safety and that of all Thais.

The RTA said the letter reflected the deep love of a brave soldier willing to sacrifice himself and do everything possible to protect the country.