RTA showcases corporal’s letter to mother on Mother’s Day

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) marked National Mother’s Day on Tuesday by posting a letter from an army corporal to his mother, pledging to defend the country with his utmost effort for both her and the nation.
The RTA selected the letter written by Corporal Intouch Toomkham and published it on its Facebook page to commemorate the occasion.
In the letter, sent ahead of August 12, Intouch told his mother not to worry, assuring her that he was ready to endure hardship in exchange for her safety and that of all Thais.
The RTA said the letter reflected the deep love of a brave soldier willing to sacrifice himself and do everything possible to protect the country.
“Dear Mum,
Now that Mother’s Day is approaching, your son is at the frontline, performing the duty that a soldier must.
I still remember your words that I must do what is right. Today, I am doing exactly what you told me — protecting the motherland with all my heart.
Every drop of my sweat and every scratch on my body is something I willingly give so that you can live peacefully, without having to flee from danger. I fight not because I hate someone, but because I love you, Mum, and I love our country, Thailand.
Always loving and missing you,
Cpl Intouch Toomkham.”
The RTA highlighted his pledge to shed sweat and bear wounds for his mother’s peaceful life, saying it epitomised the great love and sacrifice of a courageous soldier who is prepared to give everything for the peace and happiness of his mother and all people in the country.