4th Army chief patrols Narathiwat border over weapon smuggling

Lt Gen Paisal Nusang, commander of the 4th Army Area, conducted an aerial reconnaissance over the forested border areas of Narathiwat province together with the operations staff of the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 Forward Command.
The mission followed reports and photographic evidence of violent insurgent groups smuggling weapons and ammunition from a neighbouring country into Thailand’s border areas.
The primary objective of the flight was to assess potential smuggling routes, concealment areas, and vulnerable points that could be exploited for arms trafficking.
The survey also examined forest density, the positioning of patrol bases, and the readiness of border checkpoints.
Following the aerial mission, the 4th Army chief convened an urgent meeting with the Suriyothai Control Unit and the Narathiwat Special Task Force to map out operations aimed at blocking key smuggling routes.
Measures include sealing off transport corridors, increasing day-and-night ground patrols, and enhancing coordination with security agencies in neighbouring countries.
Paisal stressed that maintaining control over the border in the current security environment is crucial to national stability.
He instructed all units in the area to sustain intensive operations and to use intelligence-driven planning to prevent insurgent groups from enhancing their capabilities with weapons or military equipment.