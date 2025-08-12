4th Army chief patrols Narathiwat border over weapon smuggling

Lt Gen Paisal Nusang, commander of the 4th Army Area, conducted an aerial reconnaissance over the forested border areas of Narathiwat province together with the operations staff of the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 Forward Command.

The mission followed reports and photographic evidence of violent insurgent groups smuggling weapons and ammunition from a neighbouring country into Thailand’s border areas.

The primary objective of the flight was to assess potential smuggling routes, concealment areas, and vulnerable points that could be exploited for arms trafficking.