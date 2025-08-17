Govt warns Chanthaburi, Trat residents of possible run-offs, flash floods

The National Water Resources Committee on Sunday warned residents of Chanthaburi and Trat to brace for possible run-offs and flash floods following days of heavy rain.
Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, who chairs the committee, said both provinces had been pounded by monsoon rains.
Prasert said Trat’s Klong Yai district recorded more than 200 millimetres of rainfall on Saturday, while Chanthaburi’s Laem Sing, Klung and Makham districts saw over 150mm.
He warned that heavy rain would likely continue for one or two more days, and ordered agencies in Trat, Chanthaburi and neighbouring eastern provinces to closely monitor risks of flash flooding.
The most vulnerable areas in Trat include Koh Kut, Mueang, Koh Chang and Klong Yai districts, which could see accumulated rainfall of over 200mm.
Prasert said local agencies had been instructed to immediately alert residents in the event of run-offs or flash floods.
The committee also ordered local administrations to accelerate repairs to water gates and flood barriers in flood-prone provinces.
In Sukhothai’s Mueang district, repairs to an earth embankment in Tambon Thani are now 85% complete and expected to finish this week.
In Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district, flood embankments along the Sai River are already 95% repaired, Prasert added.