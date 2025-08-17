Govt warns Chanthaburi, Trat residents of possible run-offs, flash floods

The National Water Resources Committee on Sunday warned residents of Chanthaburi and Trat to brace for possible run-offs and flash floods following days of heavy rain.

Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, who chairs the committee, said both provinces had been pounded by monsoon rains.

Heavy rainfall recorded

Prasert said Trat’s Klong Yai district recorded more than 200 millimetres of rainfall on Saturday, while Chanthaburi’s Laem Sing, Klung and Makham districts saw over 150mm.