Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu abbot’s resignation approved

Lop Buri monastic chief approves resignation

Phra Yuratham Wathisunthorn, the Lop Buri monastic chief, issued an official order on Tuesday, August 19, confirming that Luang Por Alongkot had tendered his resignation as the abbot of Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu, located in Tambon Khao Samyod of Lop Buri’s Muang district.

The resignation was approved in accordance with the Sangha Supreme Act.