Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu abbot’s resignation approved

The Lop Buri monastic chief on Tuesday approved the resignation of Luang Por Alongkot as the abbot of the controversial Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu, effective immediately.
Phra Yuratham Wathisunthorn, the Lop Buri monastic chief, issued an official order on Tuesday, August 19, confirming that Luang Por Alongkot had tendered his resignation as the abbot of Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu, located in Tambon Khao Samyod of Lop Buri’s Muang district.
The resignation was approved in accordance with the Sangha Supreme Act.
Though reports circulated on Monday afternoon stating that Luang Por Alongkot had already resigned, the monk later clarified in a message that his resignation had not yet been formalised. However, the Lop Buri monastic chief’s order now confirms his departure.
Luang Por Alongkot, 65, had been ordained for 38 years before stepping down. His resignation follows allegations that, as the abbot, he misused and mishandled public donations intended for the temple’s HIV/AIDS care programme at a small hospital it runs.
The controversy centres on Seksan “Mor Bee” Sapsubbsakul, a prominent spiritual medium, who allegedly misused or embezzled donations. Seksan had volunteered at the temple and, in 2019, was granted permission to open a donation account under the name Jaifa Arthornprachanat, which was meant to support the temple’s charity efforts for HIV/AIDS patients.
Investigators later discovered that donations were withdrawn in cash, rather than being directly transferred to the temple’s account. Reports from the Crime Suppression Division indicated that the cash withdrawn was often larger than the amounts officially handed over to the temple.
Somporn Somakeng, the temple’s asset manager, declined to comment on the ongoing investigation into the alleged mishandling of funds. He advised reporters to check with PM’s Office Minister Suchart Tancharoen, who is overseeing investigations into the funds of several foundations linked to the temple.
It was reported that Seksan’s foundation is the most controversial, particularly concerning the transparency of its operations.