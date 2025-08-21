South Korean man arrested in Bangkok for allegedly sending false SMS messages

A false base station, also known as an IMSI catcher or Stingray, is a rogue device that mimics a legitimate cellular tower to trick mobile devices into connecting. It allows attackers to send SMS messages that appear to come from trusted sources such as banks or government agencies.

Telegram chats reveal Chinese mastermind

CCIB officers examined Kim’s mobile phone and found Telegram chat records showing instructions from his employer to drive around Bangkok and target crowded business areas with false SMS messages.

Kim confessed that he was hired by a Chinese man, whose identity he claimed not to know. He said he was paid 100,000 won per day and had to report his routes every 30 minutes via Telegram. He admitted to conducting the scheme three times between Sunday and Tuesday before being arrested.

Linked to earlier arrests in Bangkok

Police believe Kim is linked to the same gang as two Thai suspects arrested on August 10 and 16 for operating FBS devices in Bangkok.

One suspect was caught at a petrol station on Sirindhorn Road in Bang Phlat district, while the other was arrested on Khao San Road. Both admitted they had also been hired by a Chinese man.

Charges filed against suspect

Police said Kim faces six charges, including:

Using a telecom device without permission

Operating a telecom broadcasting station without permission

Using telecom bandwidth without authorisation

Attempting to deceive the public by uploading false information in violation of the Computer Crime Act

Collaborating to intercept and use radio signals to cause public harm

Joining an unlawful association under Article 209 of the Criminal Code

The CCIB added that efforts are underway to identify and arrest the Chinese mastermind behind the gang.

