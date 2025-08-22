Senator Wutthipong unveils blast-reducing footwear model, set for Army test

"If soldiers wear combat boots, an explosion will typically result in an amputation at the ankle. However, if they wear the 'Nilmangkorn' boots, which feature raised soles, the soldiers on patrol will either suffer minimal injuries or none at all, avoiding severe injuries like limb loss. These boots can reduce impact forces by up to 70 %, especially for soldiers leading patrols. While there may be some initial difficulty walking in the new boots, training will help soldiers adapt during patrols," said Senator Wuttipong.

He added that the innovation would not only boost the morale of Thai soldiers but also undermine the morale of those planting landmines in Cambodia.

The collaboration with several factories, which are willing to produce these boots at no cost, further supports this effort.

The final prototype is expected to be ready by next week and will be sent to the Second Army Area for further testing.

