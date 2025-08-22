Senator Wutthipong unveils blast-reducing footwear model, set for Army test

Wuttipong Pongsuwan, a senator and chair of the Senate subcommittee on Cyber, Technology, and Defence Industry, said that the ongoing Thai-Cambodian border tensions, which have led to numerous Thai soldiers losing limbs from Cambodian landmines, have deeply affected public sentiment as well as the morale of frontline troops.
In response, he and his team investigated protective footwear used during the Russia-Ukraine war. Their research revealed that these inventions were originally developed in Canada before 2000, with a clear model later adopted by Ukraine. His team has adapted these designs for local use.
He added that the team is employing 3D printing technology in collaboration with supportive factories, which have agreed to assist with design and assembly at no cost. The prototype is not yet complete, with final adjustments expected next week to incorporate classes of material capable of withstanding blast forces.
He noted that in Ukraine, before the use of such footwear, around 20,000 soldiers and civilians suffered leg amputations from blasts. Since adopting the protective shoes, annual casualties have dropped to fewer than 10, demonstrating a significant reduction in impact force.
"If soldiers wear combat boots, an explosion will typically result in an amputation at the ankle. However, if they wear the 'Nilmangkorn' boots, which feature raised soles, the soldiers on patrol will either suffer minimal injuries or none at all, avoiding severe injuries like limb loss. These boots can reduce impact forces by up to 70 %, especially for soldiers leading patrols. While there may be some initial difficulty walking in the new boots, training will help soldiers adapt during patrols," said Senator Wuttipong.
He added that the innovation would not only boost the morale of Thai soldiers but also undermine the morale of those planting landmines in Cambodia.
The collaboration with several factories, which are willing to produce these boots at no cost, further supports this effort.
The final prototype is expected to be ready by next week and will be sent to the Second Army Area for further testing.