Thais see corruption as severe, lack confidence in anti-graft mechanisms: survey

SUNDAY, AUGUST 24, 2025

Most Thais see corruption as severe and lack confidence in anti-graft efforts, with government budget misuse their top concern, Suan Dusit Poll shows.

An opinion survey has found that most Thais view corruption in society as very severe and lack confidence in anti-graft mechanisms.

The survey was conducted by Suan Dusit University (Suan Dusit Poll) among 1,163 respondents nationwide from August 19–22. The results were released on Sunday.

Public views on corruption

When asked about the state of corruption in Thai society:

  • 93.47% said it is very severe
  • 6.53% said it is not very severe

Confidence in the process of investigating and punishing those involved in corruption was low:

  • 78.5% said they are not confident
  • 21.5% said they are confident

Areas of most concern

Respondents identified the following areas of corruption they were most concerned about (multiple answers allowed):

  • 86.93%: Government budget
  • 69.48%: Religious and charity affairs
  • 61.65%: Local administrations and communities

Views on government’s ability to tackle corruption

When asked if the government can solve corruption:

  • 68.96% said no
  • 31.04% said it can only be solved partially

Suggested measures to fight corruption

Respondents proposed the following measures (multiple answers allowed):

  • 69.91%: All agencies must release information to the public
  • 69.05%: Strict enforcement of the law
  • 63.20%: Citizens must participate in monitoring budget spending

Public messages on corruption

When asked what they most wanted to say about corruption (multiple answers allowed):

  • 43.38%: Corruption exists across all sectors—government, private, and religious—and must be urgently tackled
  • 38.77%: The law must be strictly enforced and punishment applied without discrimination
  • 33.85%: Corruption stems from the patronage system
     
