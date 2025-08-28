BMA improves over 1,100 kms of sidewalks to be pedestrian-friendly

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced that it has successfully improved over 1,100 kilometres of sidewalks along Bangkok’s roads, aiming to make the city more pedestrian-friendly, including for wheelchair users and the blind.
BMA spokesperson Ekwaranyu Amrapal revealed that BMA Governor Chadchart Sittipunt had set an initial goal of improving 1,000 kilometres of sidewalks, but his administration has gone beyond that target, achieving improvements to over 1,100 kilometres.
The sidewalk upgrades are part of Chadchart’s “good travel” policy, which seeks to enhance the quality of life for Bangkok residents and position the city as a smart city in the future.
A BMA survey showed that 58.2% of city residents walk an average of 800 metres between mass transit stations. As a result, the improvements focused on providing better convenience for pedestrians.
The upgrades were carried out around 35 electric railway stations and high-footfall areas such as Wireless Road, Ratchadamri Road, Sukhumvit Road, and Lad Prao Road. In total, the BMA has improved sidewalks on more than 99 roads across Bangkok.
The improved sidewalks are expected to encourage more walking, benefiting residents’ health. Additionally, the upgrades indirectly support businesses, as pedestrians are more likely to shop while walking through business areas.
The BMA took a case-by-case approach to assess the condition of existing sidewalks. Depending on their state, some were completely dismantled and rebuilt, while others were simply repaired.
The BMA also worked to remove obstacles from the sidewalks to make them more convenient for pedestrians. Furthermore, slopes were adjusted to international standards to accommodate wheelchair users, and special bricks were installed to guide the blind.
Sidewalk-related issues have been addressed through the Traffy Fondue app, with over 120,000 complaints about lighting issues and encroachments by shops being resolved by the BMA.