BMA improves over 1,100 kms of sidewalks to be pedestrian-friendly

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced that it has successfully improved over 1,100 kilometres of sidewalks along Bangkok’s roads, aiming to make the city more pedestrian-friendly, including for wheelchair users and the blind.

Goal Exceeded by BMA

BMA spokesperson Ekwaranyu Amrapal revealed that BMA Governor Chadchart Sittipunt had set an initial goal of improving 1,000 kilometres of sidewalks, but his administration has gone beyond that target, achieving improvements to over 1,100 kilometres.

The sidewalk upgrades are part of Chadchart’s “good travel” policy, which seeks to enhance the quality of life for Bangkok residents and position the city as a smart city in the future.