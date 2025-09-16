Escalators become viral attraction at Central Park Bangkok

The eight escalators that criss-cross in the main hall of the newly opened Central Park Bangkok in Silom have become a magnet for shoppers and social media users looking to take photos.

Images of the escalators have been widely shared online, driving even more visitors to the mall to capture their own shots at the increasingly popular photo spot.

A centrepiece of the Dusit Central Park project

Central Park Bangkok is a key component of the Dusit Central Park mixed-use project, valued at 46 billion baht. The complex is located at the corner of Silom Road and Rama IV Road, in the heart of Bangkok’s central business district.

The mall opened its first phase on 4 September, drawing over 70,000 visitors on its first day. Early photos of the escalators quickly went viral, sparking a surge of interest among shoppers.