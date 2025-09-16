Escalators become viral attraction at Central Park Bangkok

The eight escalators that criss-cross in the main hall of the newly opened Central Park Bangkok in Silom have become a magnet for shoppers and social media users looking to take photos.
Images of the escalators have been widely shared online, driving even more visitors to the mall to capture their own shots at the increasingly popular photo spot.
Central Park Bangkok is a key component of the Dusit Central Park mixed-use project, valued at 46 billion baht. The complex is located at the corner of Silom Road and Rama IV Road, in the heart of Bangkok’s central business district.
The mall opened its first phase on 4 September, drawing over 70,000 visitors on its first day. Early photos of the escalators quickly went viral, sparking a surge of interest among shoppers.
Shoppers said the escalators stand out for their unique design, rising through the middle of the atrium with open space around them, which makes photos appear grand and dramatic.
Others remarked that the atmosphere resembles shopping malls in Japan, Singapore or South Korea. Posts on TikTok and Instagram have received massive numbers of likes, encouraging even more people to visit for photo opportunities.
Photographers note that standing at the bottom of the escalators and shooting upward creates a dynamic composition dominated by strong diagonal lines. These criss-crossing lines lend the image a sense of movement and energy, while the asymmetrical layout breaks from traditional static grids, producing a modern, dynamic effect.
The colour scheme also enhances the visual appeal: soft peach-toned walls contrast with bright white escalator handrails, highlighted by both natural skylight and artificial lighting. The glowing escalators create a futuristic elegance that complements the sleek, clean lines of the design.
Theatrical and layered, the atrium has become a backdrop for portraits and fashion shoots. Some visitors compared the setting to IKEA’s Self-Serve section, once a popular photography spot.
At IKEA, giant shelves made visitors appear small within a vast backdrop, creating a cinematic effect. Similarly, Central Park Bangkok’s atrium now offers a dramatic new stage for Bangkok’s next wave of photo trends.