Two rangers injured in Narathiwat bomb attack

Muslim insurgents ambushed a ranger patrol by detonating a homemade bomb on a rural road in Narathiwat’s Sungai Padi district, injuring two paramilitary rangers on Wednesday morning.
Police said the attack occurred at 7.53am on a road in Ban Bua Rangae village in Tambon To Deng.
The injured rangers were identified as Master Sgt Piya Inthakosi and Private Suriyawut Changkwiandee, both of Ranger Force Company 4811.
They were patrolling the road in an armoured vehicle when an unknown number of insurgents detonated the bomb buried roadside. The blast hurled the vehicle off the road.
Initially, Piya was trapped inside the armoured vehicle and rescuers had to free him.
Both rangers were rushed to Sungai Padi District Hospital.