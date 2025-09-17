Two rangers injured in Narathiwat bomb attack

Muslim insurgents ambushed a ranger patrol by detonating a homemade bomb on a rural road in Narathiwat’s Sungai Padi district, injuring two paramilitary rangers on Wednesday morning.

Police said the attack occurred at 7.53am on a road in Ban Bua Rangae village in Tambon To Deng.

The injured rangers were identified as Master Sgt Piya Inthakosi and Private Suriyawut Changkwiandee, both of Ranger Force Company 4811.