Commuters with foldable bikes, electric scooters ride free on railways Monday

Commuters will be able to ride the MRT electric railways, its concession lines, and the BTS Skytrain free of charge on Monday to mark World Car Free Day, by presenting their foldable bicycles or electric scooters at stations.
The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRT) announced on Friday that passengers can travel for free on four MRT routes, as well as the Yellow Line operated by Eastern Bangkok Monorail (EBM) and the Pink Line operated by Northern Bangkok Monorail (NBM). Free tickets will be issued at ticket booths upon proof of travel with foldable bicycles or foldable electric scooters.
The MRT said bicycles and scooters must be folded when carried on board. Non-foldable bicycles will not be allowed on the MRT, EBM, or NBM.
Free rides are available on the following MRT routes:
The Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC), operator of the BTS Skytrain, also announced that passengers presenting foldable bicycles or scooters can obtain free tickets on Monday. Non-foldable bicycles will be allowed on trains only during off-peak hours, from 6.00–6.30am and after 10.00pm, while foldable bicycles and scooters can be brought on board all day.
BTSC added that free tickets will also be available for passengers bringing electric monowheels.
The operators said the campaign aims to encourage commuters to leave their cars at home and use public transport on Car Free Day.