Commuters with foldable bikes, electric scooters ride free on railways Monday

Commuters will be able to ride the MRT electric railways, its concession lines, and the BTS Skytrain free of charge on Monday to mark World Car Free Day, by presenting their foldable bicycles or electric scooters at stations.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRT) announced on Friday that passengers can travel for free on four MRT routes, as well as the Yellow Line operated by Eastern Bangkok Monorail (EBM) and the Pink Line operated by Northern Bangkok Monorail (NBM). Free tickets will be issued at ticket booths upon proof of travel with foldable bicycles or foldable electric scooters.

The MRT said bicycles and scooters must be folded when carried on board. Non-foldable bicycles will not be allowed on the MRT, EBM, or NBM.