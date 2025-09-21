NARIT invites Thais to observe brighter, larger Saturn Sunday night

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) is inviting Thais to observe Saturn on Sunday night, when it will be at its closest point to Earth this year during the astronomical event known as Saturn opposition.

During this event, Saturn appears brighter and larger than usual. It rises in the east at sunset and remains visible all night, setting in the west at sunrise, making it the best time to view the ringed planet.

Opposition occurs when a planet is positioned directly opposite the Sun in the sky as seen from Earth. In this alignment, the Sun fully illuminates the side of the planet facing us. Since Saturn is opposite the Sun, it rises as the Sun sets and remains visible throughout the night, providing extended viewing opportunities.