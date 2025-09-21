NARIT invites Thais to observe brighter, larger Saturn Sunday night

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) is inviting Thais to observe Saturn on Sunday night, when it will be at its closest point to Earth this year during the astronomical event known as Saturn opposition.
During this event, Saturn appears brighter and larger than usual. It rises in the east at sunset and remains visible all night, setting in the west at sunrise, making it the best time to view the ringed planet.
Opposition occurs when a planet is positioned directly opposite the Sun in the sky as seen from Earth. In this alignment, the Sun fully illuminates the side of the planet facing us. Since Saturn is opposite the Sun, it rises as the Sun sets and remains visible throughout the night, providing extended viewing opportunities.
Saturn’s rings also appear brighter due to the Seeliger effect, a phenomenon in which particles in the rings are directly illuminated, reducing shadows and enhancing brightness.
Saturn opposition takes place roughly once every 378 days, or about every 13 months. This is because Earth completes its orbit around the Sun in one year, while Saturn takes nearly 30 years.
NARIT added that stargazers using telescopes can also observe Titan, Saturn’s largest moon. With telescopes of 8 inches in diameter or larger, they can also view other moons, including Rhea, Tethys, Dione, and Iapetus.
To mark the occasion, NARIT is organising public viewing activities at its five observatories from 6pm to 10pm: