CIB warns consumers against giving permission to suspicious apps, browser extensions

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) on Tuesday warned consumers to be cautious when granting access permissions to smartphone apps and browser extensions, as they could contain malware designed to steal crucial personal information.
In the worst-case scenario, such permissions could allow malware to take control of smartphones, enabling scammers to remotely access the devices and steal money from bank accounts, the CIB said.
The bureau announced on its website that many malicious apps seek excessive permissions beyond what is necessary, thereby compromising users’ personal data and financial security.
According to the CIB, malware may disguise itself as photo-editing tools, games, or fortune-telling apps.
Similarly, malicious browser extensions may pose as AI tools for summarising web pages or video content, or as personal assistant AIs for scheduling tasks.
The CIB said malware apps and extensions trick users into granting access to cameras, microphones, contact lists, photo galleries, and even settings that allow changes to data or passwords.
Such access could enable scammers to steal personal information, capture passwords, secretly record voices and videos, and even remotely control devices to make unauthorised financial transactions.
The CIB advised users to take the following steps:
Android smartphones
iOS (iPhone)
Chrome and Firefox extensions