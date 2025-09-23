CIB warns consumers against giving permission to suspicious apps, browser extensions

Warning on risky app permissions

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) on Tuesday warned consumers to be cautious when granting access permissions to smartphone apps and browser extensions, as they could contain malware designed to steal crucial personal information.

In the worst-case scenario, such permissions could allow malware to take control of smartphones, enabling scammers to remotely access the devices and steal money from bank accounts, the CIB said.

Dangerous apps and disguised malware

The bureau announced on its website that many malicious apps seek excessive permissions beyond what is necessary, thereby compromising users’ personal data and financial security.