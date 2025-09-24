Get to know the MRT Purple Line project before the road collapses

The MRT Purple line electric train project, Tao Poon - Rat Burana (Kanchanaphisek Ring Road), held a contract signing ceremony between the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) and the construction contractors for civil works on March 11, 2022. The ceremony covered a total of six contracts valued at 82 billion baht.

Representatives from five construction companies involved in the contracts participated in the signing.

Additionally, an Integrity Pact was signed for the Purple Line project between the MRTA, the six contractors, and independent observers, ensuring transparency and fairness throughout the process.

Construction Progress and Timeline:

As of August 2025, the overall project construction is 61.80% complete. The MRTA has set a project timeline of 2,005 days for the completion of all six civil work contracts, starting from the notice to proceed (NTP) issued to the contractors.

The project commenced in 2022, with the expected opening for public use scheduled for 2027.

The area where the road subsidence occurred is under the construction of Vachira Hospital Station, part of the Purple Line project.

This section is part of Contract 1 for the design and construction of the tunnel and underground stations between Tao Poon and the National Library, with a budget of 19.43 billion baht.