Vajira Hospital resumes outpatient services after road collapse

Vajira Hospital announces on Thursday (September 25) that all outpatient services, including the Vajira Hospital's Urban Primary Care Unit Clinic and the Vajira Hospital's Specialised Clinic, will resume normal operations from Friday (September 26).
Following the sinkhole incident on Samsen Road, Dusit District, in front of Vajira Hospital on Wednesday (September 24), the Hospital has thoroughly inspected the building's structural safety and patient care systems. The hospital confirms that the building's structure is safe and secure.
Vajira Hospital will continue to provide services as usual starting from September 26, 2025. Patients who do not have urgent symptoms or have sufficient medication may contact the hospital to reschedule their appointments using the contact number on their appointment slip.
For patients with stable conditions who need ongoing medication via postal delivery, please add the hospital's official Line account @v681 or contact the hospital for more information at 02-244-3000.