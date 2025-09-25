Vajira Hospital resumes outpatient services after road collapse

Vajira Hospital announces on Thursday (September 25) that all outpatient services, including the Vajira Hospital's Urban Primary Care Unit Clinic and the Vajira Hospital's Specialised Clinic, will resume normal operations from Friday (September 26).

Following the sinkhole incident on Samsen Road, Dusit District, in front of Vajira Hospital on Wednesday (September 24), the Hospital has thoroughly inspected the building's structural safety and patient care systems. The hospital confirms that the building's structure is safe and secure.